Namecoin (NMC) 1-Day Volume Hits $14,537.00

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Namecoin has a total market cap of $19.98 million and approximately $14,537.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Namecoin coin can now be bought for $1.36 or 0.00002898 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Namecoin has traded down 11.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,779.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $435.50 or 0.00930968 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $123.64 or 0.00264301 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00024306 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Namecoin Coin Profile

Namecoin (CRYPTO:NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

