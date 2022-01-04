Brokerages Expect Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to Post $1.70 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) will announce $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.52 to $2.03. Lowe’s Companies reported earnings of $1.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will report full-year earnings of $11.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.82 to $12.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $12.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.50 to $13.17. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lowe’s Companies.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LOW. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at $418,413,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $395,458,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,380,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $698,964,000 after buying an additional 1,658,293 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,093,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,033,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 777.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,328,409 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $257,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $1.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $257.50. The stock had a trading volume of 14,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,707,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $173.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $246.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.29. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $150.84 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.