Megacoin (MEC) Price Reaches $0.0052

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 4th. In the last week, Megacoin has traded up 5.1% against the dollar. Megacoin has a market capitalization of $205,229.51 and approximately $3.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Megacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $150.28 or 0.00320607 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00008045 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000836 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003708 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000083 BTC.

About Megacoin

Megacoin (MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,803,257 coins. Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu . Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Buying and Selling Megacoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

