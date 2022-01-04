Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Shares Gap Down to $17.07

Shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.07, but opened at $16.63. Revance Therapeutics shares last traded at $16.80, with a volume of 475 shares changing hands.

RVNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Revance Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.18.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.05. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 128.23% and a negative net margin of 470.81%. The business had revenue of $19.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.34) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark J. Foley acquired 40,000 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $516,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Angus C. Russell acquired 6,400 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.74 per share, with a total value of $100,736.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 76,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,049,636. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 313.6% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

Featured Story: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.