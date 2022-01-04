Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Gap Down to $64.40

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $64.40, but opened at $63.08. Zai Lab shares last traded at $62.15, with a volume of 323 shares.

ZLAB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $189.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.87.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.29.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $43.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.43 million. On average, research analysts predict that Zai Lab Limited will post -6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total transaction of $91,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $2,168,450 in the last ninety days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZLAB. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Zai Lab in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Zai Lab by 457.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,555,000 after acquiring an additional 35,044 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zai Lab by 2.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Zai Lab in the second quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Zai Lab by 0.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 177,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,375,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 65.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zai Lab Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.