Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 59,806 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,564,455 shares.The stock last traded at $14.99 and had previously closed at $14.78.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.40.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.68.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $247.88 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

In other Blue Owl Capital news, major shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 138,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $2,163,744.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Claudia A. Holz bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.60 per share, for a total transaction of $312,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,261,146 shares of company stock worth $80,849,058.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OWL. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $700,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,310,000. 18.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile (NYSE:OWL)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. The company provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through various vehicles. Its breadth of offerings and permanent capital base enables it to offer a holistic platform of capital solutions to participants throughout the private market ecosystem, including alternative asset managers and private middle market corporations.

Recommended Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.