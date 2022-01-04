AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Shares Gap Down to $15.93

AvidXchange Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AVDX)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at 15.93, but opened at 15.56. AvidXchange shares last traded at 15.73, with a volume of 954 shares changing hands.

AVDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 29.00.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 20.26.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported -0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.15 by -0.23. The firm had revenue of 65.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 61.65 million. On average, research analysts predict that AvidXchange Holdings Inc will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AvidXchange Holdings Inc is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

