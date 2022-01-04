Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $100,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ESS. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,059,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,834,000 after acquiring an additional 492,450 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,216,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 29,901.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 204,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 203,626 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 459,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,920,000 after buying an additional 169,019 shares during the period. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 239.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 237,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,161,000 after buying an additional 167,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ESS shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $349.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $323.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $359.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $353.17.

In other news, CAO John Farias sold 5,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.61, for a total value of $1,716,674.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 31,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.72, for a total value of $10,779,746.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 78,157 shares of company stock worth $26,885,395 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $353.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $344.32 and its 200 day moving average is $330.48. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.79 and a 1 year high of $357.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $360.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.54 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.51%.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.