Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,805 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $115,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 5.5% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 16.9% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 1.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 5.1% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 78.3% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 41 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $648.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $651.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $657.83. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $494.45 and a 52 week high of $737.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.68, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.57.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. Align Technology’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $723.46.

In other news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total value of $3,515,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total transaction of $2,097,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

