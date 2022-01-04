Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,067,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 391,045 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.85% of CenterPoint Energy worth $125,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,916,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,689,823,000 after buying an additional 2,914,909 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 15.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,618,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,265,690,000 after buying an additional 6,966,525 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 35.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,215,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $789,924,000 after buying an additional 8,439,771 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,824,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $706,786,000 after buying an additional 1,100,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,801,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $585,712,000 after buying an additional 333,359 shares during the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank began coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays raised CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.60.

In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 16,910 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $448,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CNP opened at $27.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.31 and a 52 week high of $28.36. The company has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.97.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.74%.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

