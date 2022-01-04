Short Interest in Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) Increases By 56.7%

Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 390,700 shares, a growth of 56.7% from the November 30th total of 249,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCTH traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.79. The stock had a trading volume of 18 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,976. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.35 and its 200 day moving average is $9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 6.03. Delcath Systems has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $25.18. The stock has a market cap of $57.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.38.

Get Delcath Systems alerts:

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.03). Delcath Systems had a negative net margin of 1,498.41% and a negative return on equity of 158.51%. The firm had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.16) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Delcath Systems will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DCTH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Delcath Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.60.

In related news, insider Gerard J. Michel purchased 23,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.61 per share, with a total value of $199,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delcath Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Delcath Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Delcath Systems by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 11,777 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delcath Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $405,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Delcath Systems by 1,218.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 43,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Delcath Systems Company Profile

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

Recommended Story: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Delcath Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delcath Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.