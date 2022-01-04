Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $26.88 Million Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 476,261 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,459 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of Western Digital worth $26,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 6,614.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 470 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 33.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on WDC. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $91.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.36.

Western Digital stock opened at $65.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.20 and a 200-day moving average of $60.91. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $78.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.54.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.04. Western Digital had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $143,385.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

Recommended Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.