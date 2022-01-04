Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 50.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 506,720 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 512,228 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $29,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JBL. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Jabil by 2.6% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Jabil by 4.5% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Jabil by 2.3% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Jabil by 3.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 0.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 47,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Jabil news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 20,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $1,355,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 4,998 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.77, for a total transaction of $308,726.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 195,634 shares of company stock valued at $12,782,418. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on JBL shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.38.

JBL stock opened at $70.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.94 and a 200-day moving average of $61.18. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.87 and a 12-month high of $72.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.37.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Jabil had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 34.35%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.53%.

About Jabil

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

