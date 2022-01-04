Throne (THN) Reaches Market Cap of $217,623.69

Throne (CURRENCY:THN) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. Throne has a total market capitalization of $217,623.69 and approximately $981,407.00 worth of Throne was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Throne coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.80 or 0.00001705 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Throne has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00063397 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.93 or 0.00072457 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,826.47 or 0.08171079 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.46 or 0.00079990 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,868.69 or 1.00083815 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007450 BTC.

Throne’s total supply is 1,974,198,687 coins and its circulating supply is 272,630 coins. Throne’s official Twitter account is @throneNFT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Throne directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Throne should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Throne using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

