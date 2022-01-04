Adzcoin (ADZ) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $11.00

Adzcoin (CURRENCY:ADZ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. In the last seven days, Adzcoin has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. One Adzcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Adzcoin has a market cap of $46,667.46 and approximately $11.00 worth of Adzcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00012035 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.91 or 0.00121532 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006339 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.56 or 0.00547870 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Adzcoin Profile

ADZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. Adzcoin’s total supply is 49,827,043 coins. Adzcoin’s official Twitter account is @adzbuzz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Adzcoin is adzcoin.org . The official message board for Adzcoin is forum.adzbuzz.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Adzcoin plans to replace traditional online advertising with a decentralized blockchain-based system that will empower website administrators and allow users to support content they enjoy by choosing to view certain ads instead of blocking all of them. ADZcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency (digital money) that can be traded for Bitcoin or that can be replaced for advertising space on the ADZbuzz network. Every ADZcoin represents part of the daily ad inventory on the fast-growing ADZbuzz network, giving it the intrinsic value. Advertisers pay billions of dollars for ad space elsewhere but with ADZcoin they can swap them for lifelong ad credits on the ADZbuzz network. “

Adzcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adzcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adzcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Adzcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

