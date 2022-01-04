Short Interest in Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CNAF) Drops By 71.4%

Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CNAF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 71.4% from the November 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CNAF traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.40. 1,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,091. Commercial National Financial has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.15 and its 200 day moving average is $19.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.44.

Get Commercial National Financial alerts:

Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CNAF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.23 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 5.27%. Commercial National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.17%.

About Commercial National Financial

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Commercial Bank & Trust of PA that provides various banking products and services in Pennsylvania. The company offers checking, money market investment, and savings accounts; and business-time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.