Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 72.2% from the November 30th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of PIE stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.90. 3,733 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,589. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.48. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $23.03 and a 1-year high of $27.85.

Get Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.148 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 21,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 217.6% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.