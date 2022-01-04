Sandon Capital Investments Limited (ASX:SNC) Insider Melinda Snowden Acquires 15,000 Shares

Sandon Capital Investments Limited (ASX:SNC) insider Melinda Snowden bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.99 ($0.71) per share, with a total value of A$14,850.00 ($10,683.45).

Melinda Snowden also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 20th, Melinda Snowden 74 shares of Sandon Capital Investments stock.

Sandon Capital Investments Company Profile

Sandon Capital Investments Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in equity markets of Australia. It will primarily invest in securities listed on ASX. The firm invests in under-value securities. It follows an activist approach towards investment. Sandon Capital Investments Limited was formerly known as Global Mining Investments Limited.

