Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 73.2% from the November 30th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 149,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CBDS stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.20. The stock had a trading volume of 53,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,458. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.34. Cannabis Sativa has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $1.82.

Get Cannabis Sativa alerts:

Cannabis Sativa Company Profile

Cannabis Sativa, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm develops, manufactures, and sells herbal based skin care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Recover, a deep penetrating healing balm used to relieve pain for sore muscles, joints, arthritic, and back pain; Trauma Cream, a cream for blended infusion of cannabinoids and THC; Face Garden, an antioxidant moisturizing cream for the face; Body Garden, a moisturizing body lotion; and Lip Garden, an emollient balm.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Cannabis Sativa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannabis Sativa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.