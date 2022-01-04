Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Gap Up to $14.77

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.77, but opened at $15.35. Kingsoft Cloud shares last traded at $14.11, with a volume of 4,436 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KC shares. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Nomura cut Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Kingsoft Cloud from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $18.00 in a report on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kingsoft Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.29.

The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -16.63 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.05.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $374.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.15 million. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 14.61% and a negative return on equity of 13.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 304.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 17,939 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the second quarter worth $781,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 0.6% in the second quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 475,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 455.9% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 1.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 196,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,664,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. 29.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile (NASDAQ:KC)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

