Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Shares Gap Up to $52.71

Shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $52.71, but opened at $54.49. Centrus Energy shares last traded at $54.00, with a volume of 436 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital upgraded Centrus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Centrus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

The company has a market capitalization of $749.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.96 and a beta of 2.44.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $2.53. Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $91.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Philip O. Strawbridge sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $536,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $636,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,376 shares of company stock worth $2,516,590. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Old West Investment Management LLC grew its position in Centrus Energy by 2.5% in the third quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 793,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,673,000 after acquiring an additional 19,491 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 522,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,886 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 11.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 522,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,273,000 after acquiring an additional 53,770 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 2.3% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 123,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. 28.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centrus Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions segments. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers. The Technical Solutions segment offers advanced engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers, and is deploying advanced nuclear fuel production capabilities to power existing, and next-generation reactors around the world.

