Brokerages Set Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) Price Target at GBX 229.50

Shares of Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 229.50 ($3.09).

Several analysts have commented on MRO shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Melrose Industries from GBX 190 ($2.56) to GBX 205 ($2.76) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Melrose Industries from GBX 185 ($2.49) to GBX 176 ($2.37) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

In related news, insider Charlotte Twyning purchased 6,870 shares of Melrose Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 161 ($2.17) per share, with a total value of £11,060.70 ($14,904.60). Also, insider Peter Dilnot purchased 32,000 shares of Melrose Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 156 ($2.10) per share, with a total value of £49,920 ($67,268.56).

MRO stock traded up GBX 8.25 ($0.11) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 168.15 ($2.27). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,377,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,308,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.23. The company has a market capitalization of £7.35 billion and a PE ratio of 5.84. Melrose Industries has a 12 month low of GBX 139.87 ($1.88) and a 12 month high of GBX 228.09 ($3.07). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 156.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 163.23.

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

