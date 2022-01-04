Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $354.92 Million

Equities analysts predict that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) will report sales of $354.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Driven Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $338.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $371.56 million. Driven Brands reported sales of $288.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Driven Brands will report full year sales of $1.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Driven Brands.

Get Driven Brands alerts:

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $371.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.48 million. Driven Brands had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Driven Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Driven Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Driven Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.60.

Shares of DRVN stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.35. 2,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,068. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.01. Driven Brands has a 52 week low of $22.26 and a 52 week high of $35.56.

In other news, EVP Daniel R. Rivera sold 14,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total value of $452,140.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel R. Rivera sold 26,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total transaction of $840,415.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,591,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $908,000. Institutional investors own 22.55% of the company’s stock.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Driven Brands (DRVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.