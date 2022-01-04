Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Shares Gap Up to $8.84

Shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.84, but opened at $9.11. Seres Therapeutics shares last traded at $8.92, with a volume of 2,336 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.83.
The stock has a market cap of $787.13 million, a P/E ratio of -23.26 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.86.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 5.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,919,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $308,120,000 after purchasing an additional 638,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,420,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,141,000 after purchasing an additional 273,669 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 38.2% in the second quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,105,547 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,354 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Seres Therapeutics by 14.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,338,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,197,000 after acquiring an additional 533,062 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Seres Therapeutics by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,464,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,623,000 after acquiring an additional 93,453 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB)
Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
