Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Shares Gap Up to $8.84

Shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.84, but opened at $9.11. Seres Therapeutics shares last traded at $8.92, with a volume of 2,336 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.83.

The stock has a market cap of $787.13 million, a P/E ratio of -23.26 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.86.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $1.19. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 21.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.73%. The company had revenue of $126.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 5.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,919,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $308,120,000 after purchasing an additional 638,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,420,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,141,000 after purchasing an additional 273,669 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 38.2% in the second quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,105,547 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,354 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Seres Therapeutics by 14.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,338,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,197,000 after acquiring an additional 533,062 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Seres Therapeutics by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,464,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,623,000 after acquiring an additional 93,453 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

