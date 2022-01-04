PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $27.29 Million Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 333,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,127 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $27,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Dodge & Cox increased its position in Novartis by 12.8% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,453,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,116,000 after buying an additional 2,783,028 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Novartis by 3.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,305,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,745,000 after buying an additional 342,603 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Novartis by 7.5% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,299,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,844,000 after buying an additional 439,189 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Novartis by 1.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,078,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,089,000 after buying an additional 58,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Novartis by 4.6% during the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,998,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,229,000 after buying an additional 131,051 shares during the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NVS opened at $87.87 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $79.34 and a fifty-two week high of $98.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.58.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $13.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. BNP Paribas cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.75.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

