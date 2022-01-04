Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 29.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,497 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 7,343 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 199.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $43.95 on Tuesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $64.05. The firm has a market cap of $85.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.81 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.87.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UBER shares. Wolfe Research set a $61.00 price objective on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.19.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.92 per share, with a total value of $8,984,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.