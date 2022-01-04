The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 282,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,738 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Hershey worth $47,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HSY opened at $193.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $182.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.63. The company has a market capitalization of $39.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $143.58 and a 52-week high of $194.01.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 16.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.33%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Hershey in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.00.

In other news, SVP James Turoff sold 806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.01, for a total value of $153,954.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 1,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $267,782.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,046 shares of company stock worth $5,215,997 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

