MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DUK. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 105.3% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 97.6% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 130.0% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $39,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:DUK opened at $103.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $79.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.27. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $85.56 and a 12-month high of $108.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.55%.

DUK has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.08.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

