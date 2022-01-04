Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,563 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.65% of Nexstar Media Group worth $41,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,836,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,372,000 after acquiring an additional 46,510 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,172,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,503,000 after acquiring an additional 15,354 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,205,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,160,000 after acquiring an additional 185,882 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 17.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,101,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,439,000 after buying an additional 162,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 143.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 876,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,641,000 after buying an additional 515,989 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NXST shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST opened at $153.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.67 and a 1-year high of $171.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.26.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.23. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 36.00%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.46%.

In other news, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,352 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.42, for a total transaction of $224,999.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 23,100 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.13, for a total transaction of $3,930,003.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 258,251 shares of company stock worth $44,016,377 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.