Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.68.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$26.00 to C$24.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Aecon Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AEGXF remained flat at $$13.36 during midday trading on Thursday. Aecon Group has a 12 month low of $11.79 and a 12 month high of $17.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.97.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

