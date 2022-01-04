Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Acquired by Pembroke Management LTD

Pembroke Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,807 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD owned approximately 0.11% of Watsco worth $10,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Watsco by 3.9% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,823 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,043 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 77.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Watsco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.29.

Watsco stock traded up $4.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $309.22. The company had a trading volume of 856 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,026. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $302.09 and its 200-day moving average is $288.26. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $224.25 and a fifty-two week high of $318.98.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.11%.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

