Pembroke Management LTD Has $5.37 Million Holdings in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Pembroke Management LTD lifted its holdings in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in Stantec were worth $5,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STN. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stantec during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Stantec by 36.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Stantec during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Stantec during the second quarter worth about $348,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Stantec during the second quarter worth about $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STN shares. ATB Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$71.00 price objective on shares of Stantec in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Stantec from C$70.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Stantec from C$69.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Stantec from C$73.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.19.

NYSE STN traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,600. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 38.60 and a beta of 0.90. Stantec Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $58.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $740.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.32 million. Stantec had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 14.00%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stantec Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.133 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

About Stantec

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

