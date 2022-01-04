Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $125.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.66% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Meritage Homes have outperformed the industry year to date. Higher home sales gross margin in third quarter (up 820 basis points) is encouraging despite unprecedented supply-chain issues. Its successful execution of strategic initiatives to boost profitability and focus on entry-level LiVE.NOW homes bode well. Its strategy of targeting entry-level buyers is gaining traction and will continue to boost its performance over the long haul. Meanwhile, improving housing market prospects backed by low mortgage rates and more demand for single family homes in low-density areas are likely to aid Meritage Homes going forward. Yet, rising land, labor and raw material costs are risks.”

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MTH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $158.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.25.

MTH traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.44. The stock had a trading volume of 857 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,009. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.69. Meritage Homes has a 1-year low of $78.00 and a 1-year high of $125.01.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Meritage Homes will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meritage Homes news, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $234,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP C Timothy White sold 13,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total transaction of $1,436,984.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,054 shares of company stock worth $14,275,963 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Meritage Homes by 41.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 371,584 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,958,000 after buying an additional 109,678 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Meritage Homes by 28.4% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 35,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in Meritage Homes by 34.2% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Meritage Homes by 4.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 939,728 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,409,000 after buying an additional 37,187 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Meritage Homes by 5.8% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

