HighVista Strategies LLC Acquires New Position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 256,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,137,000. Coupang accounts for 4.7% of HighVista Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CPNG. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Coupang in the second quarter worth $25,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Coupang by 600.0% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coupang by 3,081.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Coupang in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Coupang by 49.4% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 71.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Michael Parker sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $317,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc purchased 460,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.61 per share, for a total transaction of $12,240,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Coupang stock traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,179,274. Coupang, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.06 and a fifty-two week high of $69.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.88.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Coupang had a negative net margin of 7.19% and a negative return on equity of 81.85%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. The business’s revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CPNG. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Coupang from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Coupang from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coupang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Coupang Profile

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

