Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,710 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,414 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 4.2% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $41,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Gruss & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 520.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,603,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,937,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 428 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.00, for a total transaction of $113,458.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,280 shares of company stock worth $292,711,089 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,408.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,881.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3,460.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,439.37.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $12.37 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,250.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,174.44.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

