Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp reduced its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,223,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,756,000 after buying an additional 1,480,313 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,373,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,849,000 after buying an additional 294,551 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,967,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,959,000 after buying an additional 128,629 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,265,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,601,000 after buying an additional 43,926 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 10,060.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,909,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,640,000 after buying an additional 2,881,111 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.17.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $235.48 on Tuesday. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $173.50 and a twelve month high of $239.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $54.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.73.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.45%.

Dollar General declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $74,567,652.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $194,769.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 367,744 shares of company stock valued at $81,330,122 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

See Also: Why is the conference call important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.