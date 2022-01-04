Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Position Raised by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,797,555,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 664.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,442,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,544,853,000 after buying an additional 3,861,530 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 112.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 314,133 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $106,614,000 after buying an additional 2,776,356 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,590,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,576,200,000 after buying an additional 2,639,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,198,761,000 after buying an additional 2,129,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock opened at $338.54 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $332.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.95. The firm has a market cap of $941.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.61 and a 12 month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.32, for a total transaction of $25,575,584.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 876,358 shares of company stock worth $290,170,848 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on FB shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.21.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

