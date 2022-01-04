MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,400 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. 66.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $540.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,620.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.09, for a total transaction of $1,228,971.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,218 shares of company stock valued at $6,249,652. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $566.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $251.30 billion, a PE ratio of 48.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.64. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $571.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $533.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $471.59.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.17%.

COST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $525.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $534.30.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

