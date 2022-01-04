iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Acquired by American Financial Advisors LLC

American Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 525.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 836,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,186,000 after acquiring an additional 703,042 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,696,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,286,000 after acquiring an additional 283,587 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 396.1% during the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 193,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,167,000 after acquiring an additional 154,273 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 16.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 809,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,395,000 after acquiring an additional 114,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 39.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 351,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,974,000 after acquiring an additional 99,422 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $123.16 on Tuesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $94.12 and a 1 year high of $124.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.837 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $3.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

