IMC Chicago LLC Purchases 14,407 Shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA)

IMC Chicago LLC increased its position in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA) by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,407 shares during the quarter. IMC Chicago LLC’s holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CZA. Creative Planning bought a new position in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $313,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 9,230 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,326,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA CZA opened at $95.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.71. Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $74.53 and a 12-month high of $96.44.

Guggenheim Mid-Cap Core ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Mid-Cap Core ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an index called the Zacks Mid-Cap Core Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing securities that comprise the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs that comprise the Index).

