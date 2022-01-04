IMC Chicago LLC Invests $4.20 Million in ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID)

IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 210,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,201,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned 1.65% of ProShares UltraShort QQQ as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QID. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the second quarter valued at $578,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the third quarter valued at $81,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the second quarter valued at $419,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 51.9% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 24,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraShort QQQ stock opened at $15.31 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.28. ProShares UltraShort QQQ has a 12 month low of $15.12 and a 12 month high of $30.60.

ProShares UltraShort QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The NASDAQ-100 Index includes 100 of the largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market based on market capitalization.

