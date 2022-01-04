Boston Partners Purchases 52,345 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,241,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,345 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $150,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,497,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,119,000 after acquiring an additional 768,391 shares during the period. Browning West LP raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Browning West LP now owns 6,570,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,494,000 after acquiring an additional 514,757 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,424,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,771,000 after acquiring an additional 894,074 shares during the period. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 5,168,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,571,000 after acquiring an additional 575,921 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,070,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

TPX stock opened at $47.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.00. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.88 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.77.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 155.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 12.63%.

TPX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.10.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 1,451 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $63,785.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

