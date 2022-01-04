890 Shares in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Acquired by Argent Advisors Inc.

Argent Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 890 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 8,787 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,795 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $268.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.22 billion, a PE ratio of 54.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $261.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.69. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $220.90 and a 12 month high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.94%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Stryker in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Stryker from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $301.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.74.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

