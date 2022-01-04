Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners trimmed its position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,626,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,229,670 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Valvoline were worth $175,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VVV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 51.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,794,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $285,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986,234 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 14.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,127,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $393,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,066 shares during the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 13.7% in the third quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 4,518,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,993,000 after purchasing an additional 544,139 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 66.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,040,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,770,000 after purchasing an additional 416,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline in the second quarter worth about $11,443,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline stock opened at $37.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.36. Valvoline Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.51 and a 12 month high of $37.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $835.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.30 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 2,978.72% and a net margin of 14.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.83%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VVV shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Valvoline from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Valvoline presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

In other news, SVP Jamal K. Muashsher sold 1,527 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $53,796.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 3,537 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $124,785.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,278 shares of company stock valued at $186,322 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline, Inc engages in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

