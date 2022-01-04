Chilton Investment Co. LLC Buys New Shares in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,603.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after buying an additional 38,135 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 25.0% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after buying an additional 6,425 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI opened at $106.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.25. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $89.44 and a 1-year high of $107.46.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.071 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

