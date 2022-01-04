Chilton Investment Co. LLC Makes New $509,000 Investment in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in WEX by 1.1% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 7,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in WEX by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its stake in WEX by 2.2% during the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 16,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in WEX by 15.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in WEX by 3.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WEX. Truist cut their target price on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on WEX from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.47.

Shares of NYSE WEX opened at $143.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.10. WEX Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.01 and a 1-year high of $234.64. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of -28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.85.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.17. WEX had a positive return on equity of 15.97% and a negative net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $482.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

