Cozad Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,507 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,239 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EW. Amundi purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth $494,011,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,536,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $780,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358,602 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1,374.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,814,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $187,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,011 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,002,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,071,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 151.2% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,590,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $164,473,000 after purchasing an additional 957,333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.12, for a total value of $3,877,356.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total value of $951,266.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,881 shares of company stock worth $17,265,658 over the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EW stock opened at $128.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.13 billion, a PE ratio of 54.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.09. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $78.44 and a 1 year high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.78.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.40.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

