Cozad Asset Management Inc. Buys 180 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 11.1% during the third quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 27,108 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,499,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 56,470 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $11,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 14,288 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,165,469 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $236,509,000 after purchasing an additional 7,701 shares during the period. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 15,756 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $255.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.29. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.84 and a twelve month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.80%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.08.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

