Cozad Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,436 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FPE. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 84.5% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 282.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Shares of FPE stock opened at $20.32 on Tuesday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $19.90 and a one year high of $20.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.51.

