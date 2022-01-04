Cozad Asset Management Inc. Buys 272 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 16.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 9.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 3.7% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 2.7% during the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 69.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $55,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DTE stock opened at $119.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $96.40 and a 12-month high of $122.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.80.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 78.32%.

DTE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Evercore ISI raised shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DTE Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.90.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

